Kentucky woman charged with murder in possible dog mauling

CONWAY, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky woman is charged with murder in what authorities think was a fatal mauling of a man by a pit bull.
Kentucky State Police said Friday they charged Melissa D. Wolke, 38, of Mount Vernon in the death of Donald W. Abner, 55, of Richmond. Rockcastle County Coroner Marvin Owens says he went to a Conway home Friday for a reported fatal dog attack.
Police say they encountered a very aggressive dog near Abner, who had dog bites on his face and head. A trooper fatally shot the dog, which belonged to a woman visiting the home. Autopsies are being performed.
