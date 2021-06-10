Coronavirus Updates

Kentucky’s high court reviews case testing executive powers

Kentucky

by: Associated Press

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky’s highest court has heard clashing views on the scope of a governor’s executive powers.

The Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in a lawsuit challenging new laws aimed at limiting Gov. Andy Beshear’s authority to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Supreme Court hearing came a day before all coronavirus-related capacity limits on Kentucky businesses are being lifted.

But the high court’s ruling will have far-reaching implications for future governors confronted by long-running public emergencies. Beshear filed a lawsuit challenging the laws. A Franklin Circuit judge temporarily blocked them, setting up the showdown in the Supreme Court.

