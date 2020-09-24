Kentucky’s new COVID-19 cases include a 6-day-old infant

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 745 new COVID-19 cases including a 6-day-old infant.

The governor says 107 of the newly reported cases were children 18 years old and younger. 20 of those children were five years old and younger.

“Again, it seems like we are seeing a larger and larger and larger portion of positive cases being our young people,” said Beshear said.

The governor also confirmed 13 additional deaths in the Bluegrass State.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 the state has confirmed a total of 64,158 cases and 1,137 deaths.

Beshear says the state has conducted 1,301,407 COVID-19 tests with a current positivity rate of 4.57%. At least 11,570 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

