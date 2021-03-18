Kentucky’s tax deadline extended to May 17

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is ordering the Kentucky Department of Revenue to extend the state’s tax deadline to May 17, 2021.

The deadline is being extended without penalties and interest regardless of the amount. Beshear says the relief does not apply to 2021 estimated tax payments due April 15 or to the corporate income tax, limited liability, entity tax, withholding tax, sales and use tax or other types of state taxes.

The governor says this change mirrors the IRS’s decision yesterday to extend tax filing to that date. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice also announced this afternoon the Mountain State’s deadline would be extended to May 17.

Individual taxpayers unable to meet the May 17 return filing deadline can request an automatic extension to file calendar year returns by Oct. 15.

Beshear says the state tax filing deadline for coorporations and pass-through filing income tax such as LLET returns remains on April 15.