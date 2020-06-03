KSP investigates fatal crash in Floyd County

BEVINSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred yesterday afternoon.

According to a statement sent to 13 News, Shayne Hall, 41, of Hi Hat was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Floyd county Coroner’s office due to the injuries he sustained in the crash.

After responding to the scene just before 2 p.m., troopers say they discovered Hall was operating a motorcycle and lost control, striking a guardrail and utility pole before being ejected from the motorcycle.

Troopers say alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be involved at this time.

