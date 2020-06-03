BEVINSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred yesterday afternoon.
According to a statement sent to 13 News, Shayne Hall, 41, of Hi Hat was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Floyd county Coroner’s office due to the injuries he sustained in the crash.
After responding to the scene just before 2 p.m., troopers say they discovered Hall was operating a motorcycle and lost control, striking a guardrail and utility pole before being ejected from the motorcycle.
Troopers say alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be involved at this time.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Exclusive poll shows support for George Floyd protests, disapproval of Trump’s response
- US Attorney: Drug charges could have impacted ‘four times the population of West Virginia’
- WVU announces mandatory COVID testing prior to fall semester
- KSP investigates fatal crash in Floyd County
- Minnesota AG to upgrade murder charge against officer in Floyd case; three other officers face charges
- Kanawha County polling place moved to new location for primary election
- UPDATE: Missing West Virginia man found safe
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 36,792 cases, 2,299 deaths
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal moving inland over Mexico
- Obama to address Floyd protests for first time publicly in online town hall