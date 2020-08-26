KY COVID-19 deaths rise above 900

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky health officials are reporting more than 900 deaths due to COVID-19.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state has reported new 662 cases and seven additional deaths in the Bluegrass State. The state now has a total of 45,230 COVID-19 cases and 902 deaths.
According to Kentucky’s COVID-19 official website, 9,691 people have recovered from the virus and 839,454 tests have been conducted throughout the state. After rising yesterday, the state’s positivity rate has again dropped below 5% to 4.64%.
