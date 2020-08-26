Coronavirus Updates

KY COVID-19 deaths rise above 900

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 2: A model of COVID-19, known as coronavirus, is seen ahead of testimony from Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), during a US Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the plan to research, manufacture and distribute a coronavirus vaccine, known as Operation Warp Speed, July 2, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky health officials are reporting more than 900 deaths due to COVID-19.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state has reported new 662 cases and seven additional deaths in the Bluegrass State. The state now has a total of 45,230 COVID-19 cases and 902 deaths.

According to Kentucky’s COVID-19 official website, 9,691 people have recovered from the virus and 839,454 tests have been conducted throughout the state. After rising yesterday, the state’s positivity rate has again dropped below 5% to 4.64%.

