KY COVID-19 deaths rise to 1,300

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says four more Kentuckians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state to 1,300 deaths.

The governor’s office is also reporting more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third straight day in the Bluegrass State.

As of 4 p.m. Oct. 16, Beshear confirmed 1,319 new COVID-19 cases, bringing Kentucky to 85,506 COVID-19 cases. Of the cases reported Friday, 189 were from children 18 years old or younger. The governor says the youngest is only seven days old.

The governor reported 1,260 new cases on Thursday and 1,346 new cases on Wednesday.

Beshear also confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliot County. He says 17 inmates and two staff members have been tested positive. The state will test the entire facility and work to control the outbreak using protocols that stopped an outbreak at Green River Correctional Complex earlier this year.

The state has performed at least 1,773,349 COVID-19 tests as of Friday, with a current positivity rate of 4.70%. The governor’s office says at least 17,018 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

