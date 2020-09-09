KY COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,000; state buildings’ flags to be flown half-staff for next 7 days

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 16 additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state to more than 1,000.

The state is reporting a total of 1,013 deaths related to the virus, 1,004 of which are confirmed and nine of which are probable.

“Over 1,000 Kentuckians are no longer with us because of a virus that had its first case in Kentucky just six months ago,” Beshear said.

The governor says to honor those who have died and their families, the state will hold a wreath-laying ceremony by the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard in the State Capitol Rotunda at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. Beshear is also ordering flags to be flown at half staff on state buildings in the Commonwealth starting tomorrow morning for the next week.

Beshear says he plans to hold a statewide address at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow.

State health officials reported 667 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 53,977 cases since the pandemic began. The governor says the state’s positivity rate is currently listed at 3.84%, below 4% for the second day in a row.

A total of tests have been conducted and Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

