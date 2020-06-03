KY Democratic leaders request bias training to be included in General Assembly’s ethics training

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Caucus leaders from Kentucky’s House and Senate Democratic have called for the inclusion of bias training to help arm the legislature for “this historical moment of uncertainty and racial trauma.”

A letter, written by Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins, Minority Caucus Chairs Derrick Graham and Johnny Ray Turner, Minority Whips Angie Hatton and Dennis Parrett, and Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey requests implicit bias training be added to the Kentucky General Assembly’s mandatory annual ethics training.

“Nearly 30 years ago, we passed some of the strongest ethics laws in the country and believes that this training would improve upon that milestone,” the letter says.

The letter was sent to the Honorable Robert Stivers, president and the Honorable David Osborne, speaker, of the Kentucky House of Representatives. The Democratic leaders say as lawmakers, they must meet recent events with facts, knowledge and open minds.

The Democratic leaders say they see the need for “enlightenment and education” due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recent protests “against inequalities and bias across Kentucky.

“Once taught to identify the implicit boas behavior, it allows individuals to correct prejudices before they become harmful and has shown to have positive outcomes for future behavior and reactions,” the letter says. “We are confident that this additional training will assist in that crucial goal.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories