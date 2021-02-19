KY Gov. Andy Beshear: ‘Our COVID-19 numbers are coming down’

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state’s positivity rate has once again decreased after a slight rise reported on Thursday.

The governor said in his semi-daily briefing Thursday the positivity rate had a small increase due to testing sites being canceled because of severe winter weather, saying the majority of those who were tested were symptomatic and ill. The rate today has gone back down again, reported at 6.89% compared to 7.07% on Thursday.

“Overall, our COVID-19 numbers are coming down, which is great news – but we can’t let our guard down when we’re this close to finishing the fight,” said Beshear.

The number of red counties on the state’s current incidence rate map continues to dwindle, with only 38 of the 120 counties listed red as of Friday. Elliot County is the only county currently in green with an incidence rate of 0%. 65 counties in the state are in orange.

Beshear also reported 1,993 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths. The new data brings the state to 394,687 cases and a total of 4,401 deaths throughout the pandemic. 923 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with 265 patients in the ICU and 131 on a ventilator.