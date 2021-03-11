KY Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, March 11.

On Wendesday, March 10, state health officials reported 1,010 COVID-19 cases of the virus and 34 additional deaths, bringing the state to 412,924 cases and 4,884 deaths.

The state’s Current Incidence Rate map as of Wednesday showed only 10 of the 120 Kentucky counties in red. In our region, Pike, Martin, Lawrence, Carter and Greenup counties are orange and Boyd, Lewis, Elliot, Johnson and Floyd counties are in yellow.