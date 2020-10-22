KY Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is givning an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.

Yesterday, the governor reported 1,487 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths, bringing the state to 90,996 cases and 1,363 deaths.

Beshear also said the White House is now recommending Kentuckians in red or orange counties should avoid beyond their immediate families. Urging people in the Commonwealth to take necessary precautions, he also said one wedding resulted in 44 cases, one funeral caused seven cases and one coffee gathering resulted in eight cases and two deaths.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.