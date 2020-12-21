KY Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
Earlier today, Beshear announced the state plans to have all residents and staff in long-term care facilities to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by the beginning of March.
Health team members from Walgreens pharmacy will provide COVID-19 vaccinations in approximately 800 long-term care facilities across the Bluegrass State.
Over the weekend, Beshear reported 53 new COVID-19 deaths and 5,153 new cases. The state had reported 242,321 total cases and 2,397 total deaths.
