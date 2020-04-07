KY Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update in Bluegrass State

Live Now
Kentucky
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is providing a daily update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.

Yesterday, Monday, April 6, 2020, the governor announced 54 new cases of the coronavirus and 14 additional deaths bringing the state’s total to 1,008 cases and 59 deaths.

Beshear also announced a program to start using cabins in state parks as quarantine areas for first responders who need a place to stay while awaiting test results if they become exposed to the virus.

The governor gave a call to action listing PPE equipment needed to minimize exposure to the virus for those on the frontlines:

  • N95 Face Masks/Respirators
  • P100, PAPR, PAPR parts
  • Face Shields
  • Latex Free Gloves
  • Oxygen Concentrators
  • Procedural or Surgical Masks
  • Disposable Gowns, Foot Covers or Surgical Caps

