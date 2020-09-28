KY Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update to Bluegrass State

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State around 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28.

As of Sunday, Sept. 28, the governor’s office confirmed 456 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 66,491 total positive cases with 58,501 confirmed cases and 1,157 total deaths. 60 of the newly reported cases Sunday were from children ages 18 and younger, and 10 of those were ages 5 and under. The youngest was just 2 months old.

