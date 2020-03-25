KY Gov. Beshear provides COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear delivers another daily update on the status of the coronavirus outbreak in the Bluegrass State. Yesterday, Beshear announced as of this evening at 8 p.m., all non-essential retail businesses will Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m.

He says no matter what steps the Kentucky government decides to take, residents will always be able to go to the grocery store. Pharmacies will also stay open.

Beshear confirmed 39 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the state’s total up to 163.

“With this being the single biggest day that we have had so far with an increase in cases, we are going to have to keep taking increasingly significant steps as we move forward,” Beshear said. “We know we are in the time in any pandemic when we have escalating cases and we have to act, act now and act in a significant way that protects our people.”

Stores that are essential to Kentuckians will remain open. The full order will be released soon, he says.

The essential businesses can stay open must continue to practice social distancing recommendations.

Gov. Beshear said the order will be out on Wednesday to give businesses more guidance. He said many businesses provide life-sustaining services and will be allowed to stay open, even though they must maintain social distancing.

The businesses that can stay open include grocery stores, drug stores and pharmacies, banks, hardware stores, agricultural operations, gas stations, media, businesses needed for transportation, logistics, shipping, delivery and pick-up, housing, building and construction, laundry, financial services, home-based care and services, professional services, manufacturing and other businesses key to national interests or life-sustaining goods or services and those covered under the federal critical infrastructure sector.

Beshear says most professional services, including attorneys, accountants and those in real estate, can be performed at home. Restaurants can remain open for delivery, curbside pickup and even carry out if they follow guidelines on social distancing.

The state government will re-evaluate the situation in 10 days.

