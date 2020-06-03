KY Gov. Beshear to speak at 4 p.m.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on the status of COVID-19 in Kentucky at approximately 4 p.m.

Yesterday, the governor confirmed 55 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths bringing the state’s totals to 10,185 positive cases, 215 of which are probable, and 442 deaths, one of which is probable. 253,585 total tests have been conducted throughout the state, with 3,275 Kentuckians recovered from the virus.

