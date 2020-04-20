KY Gov. Beshear updates state on COVID-19

In this Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the novel coronavirus during a media conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on coronavirus in the Bluegrass State at 5 p.m.

Yesterday Beshear confirmed 273 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths, bringing Kentucky’s total to 2,960 positve cases and 148 coronavirus-related deaths.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories