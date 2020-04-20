KY Gov. Beshear updates state on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on coronavirus in the Bluegrass State at 5 p.m.
Yesterday Beshear confirmed 273 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths, bringing Kentucky’s total to 2,960 positve cases and 148 coronavirus-related deaths.
