​​​​​​​FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered that flags at all state office buildings are to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 4 in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

According to Beshear, the memorial service marks the beginning of Fire Prevention Week, which runs from Oct. 4 to the 10th.

