KY Gov. updates state on Louisville investigation, COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the Critical Incident Response Team of the Kentucky State Police is still investigating the incident where Louisville Metro Police and the Kentucky National Guard returned fire after they were fired upon while dispersing a crowd, resulting in the death of Louisville business owner David McAtee.

Yesterday, Monday, June 1, Louisville’s police chief was fired after the mayor learned officers involved failed to activate body cameras. Beshear says again today the lack of footage from body cameras is “unacceptable.” The governor also says the state will be reducing the Kentucky National Guard’s presence in Louisville.

While many protests are focusing on the May 25 death of George Floyd, Kentuckians are also speaking out in memory of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, a black woman and EMT fatally shot by police in her home in March.

“Breonna’s death along with others across the country, have lead to thousands of people giving voice and a demand for truly equal treatment under the law and an end to injustices that permeate almost every part of society,” Beshear says. “I want to ensure the people of Kentucky know I’m listening,” Beshear says.

During his Tuesday, June 2, 2020 media briefing, Beshear also confirmed 155 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths bringing the state’s totals to 10,185 positive cases, 215 of which are probable, and 442 deaths, one of which is probable. The governor again asks Kentuckians to light their homes green tonight and ring their bells at 10 a.m., this time not only for those who have died as a result of COVID-19 but also for those grieving loved ones.

“Everybody that we’ve lost that should still be here deserves that same level of compassion,” Beshear says. “We started it for COVID-19, but can’t we show that compassion, that love and that caring for every family that’s suffering? Let’s make sure we take the compassion we have shown to our fellow human being in COVID-19 and show that to every human being.”

Beshear says 253,585 total tests have been conducted, with 3,275 recovered from the virus. He says the virus data also shows inequalities among minority groups as a larger percentage of minority groups are being affected by the pandemic. He says he hopes to announce plans later this week to change this and provide better health opportunities for minorities in Kentucky.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories