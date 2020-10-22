KY Gov. urges Halloween precautions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians to take precautions as Halloween approaches to prevent further spread of COVID-19. (Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s office)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to be cautious as Halloween approaches and follow the state’s recommended guidelines so safely celebrate the holiday, including wearing masks under Halloween costumes and wiping off candy wrappers to sanitize them. Beshear says the CDC recommends events like Trick-or-Treat be avoided altogether, but officials in the Commonwealth created safety guidelines knowing some communities would still host the event.

“Remember, the CDC doesn’t think we ought to be trick-or-treating at all. I know kids are going to do it. I know how excited our kids are to do it, so please make your plan on how you are going to follow these steps to do it safely,” said Beshear. “It’s a sacrifice, but I’d like to think it’s a small sacrifice to better protect our people, our children and our seniors.”

Beshear said 17 more Kentuckians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state to 1,380 deaths related to the virus.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, the governor confirmed 1,330 new COVID-18 cases. The state has reported 92,299 cases since the pandemic began.

Health officials in the Bluegrass State have conducted 1,868,134 COVID-19 tests with a current positivity rate of 5.30%. At least 17,627 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear says her family has tested negative for the fourth time during quarantine.

The first lady joined Gov. Andy Beshear for his semi-daily briefing, urging Kentuckians to follow guidelines and asking those who receive a call from contact tracers to heed their advice and take precautions to protect themselves and others from further spread of COVID-19.

The Beshears first started quarantine after the governor announced he and his family were potentially exposed through a member of his security detail who drove with the first family on Saturday, Oct. 10 and learned of a positive test later that day.

The first lady also said Humana has partnered with Coverings for Kids to donate 100,000 reusable masks to Kentucky schools.

“This incredible display of support for our students and school staff comes at a crucial point in our fight with this virus,” she said. “Thank you for your commitment to getting these masks to our areas that need them the most right now.”

For more information on the program, visit the first lady’s website..

