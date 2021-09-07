KY governor gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

The briefing comes as Kentucky’s legislature has been in a special session today to discuss and set Kentucky’s COVID-19 policies.

The Bluegrass State is currently reporting a total of 592,489 COVID-19 cases and 7,845 deaths. Of those, 1,547 cases and 24 deaths were newly reported Friday, Sept. 3. Due to the holiday weekend, the state’s COVID-19 data has not been updated since Friday.

Woodford and Carlisle counties are the only two of Kentucky’s 120 counties not currently in red on the state’s current incidence rate map. These two counties are in orange. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all of Kentucky’s counties as high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.