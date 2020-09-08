FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Earlier today, the governor’s office announced the website for the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund is now available and Kentuckians can begin applying to receive money from the fund.
Monday, Beshear’s office reported 291 new cases of COVID-19. No additional deaths were reported Monday. State officials confirmed at least 53,064 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and at least 10,648 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- CSX Railroad temporary closures for repairs in South Charleston
- Page-Kincaid Public Service District voted to proceed with new water system
- Kanawha County reports another COVID-19 death, 50 new cases
- KY governor gives pandemic update
- Meigs County confirms two additional deaths
- Pres. Trump makes re-election campaign speech in Florida
- More students set to return to Ohio University, but most will stay online
- CAMC starts additional COVID-19 testing this week
- Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday Update: 656 new cases, 22 additional deaths reported
- Deputy says he lied to ‘see if I could get away with it.’ He didn’t