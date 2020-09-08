KY governor gives pandemic update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Earlier today, the governor’s office announced the website for the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund is now available and Kentuckians can begin applying to receive money from the fund.

Monday, Beshear’s office reported 291 new cases of COVID-19. No additional deaths were reported Monday. State officials confirmed at least 53,064 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and at least 10,648 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

