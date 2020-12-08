KY governor updates state on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give a briefing on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Yesterday, the governor announced two additional shipments of COVID-19 vaccines should be in Kentucky before the end of the year, and the initial shipment is expected to arrive in the state around Dec. 15.

Monday, Beshear confirmed 1,972 new COVID-19 cases, the first Monday in several weeks where the number has not been the highest reported for that weekday. The new cases bring the Bluegrass State to 202,592 cases. He also said 10 more Kentuckians had died due to the virus, bringing the total to 2,082 deaths related to the virus.