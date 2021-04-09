KY Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs adding second session

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs will add a second summer session this year to accommodate increasing demand.
The program allows Kentucky high school students to focus on product innovation during a three-week residential program. Teams of students develop a business model, design a prototype and pitch their startups to a panel of judges.
The governor’s office says the first session will run June 6-26 and the second session July 5-24. The selection of about 140 high school students will be announced April 16.
Plans for an in-person program hosted by Northern Kentucky University are underway.
