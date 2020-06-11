KY Historic Properties Commission to vote on statue removal

FILE – This July 20, 2017 file photo shows a statue of Jefferson Davis in the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. State officials are set to give an update on plans to remove a plaque from a statue of Jefferson Davis declaring him to be a patriot and a hero, Thursday, March 29, 2018. A commission that oversees the statue has voted to remove the plaque, but legal questions have delayed the action. (AP Photo/Adam Beam)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state’s Historic Properties Advisory Commission will vote regarding the removal of a statue of Jefferson Davis from the state’s capitol Friday, June 12, 2020.

Beshear says should the removal be approved, he plans to immediately begin plans for removing the statue quickly and safely from the Capitol’s rotunda. He says he plans to work with community leaders to discuss what should be done to replace the statue.

“It is long past due to removing a statue that some kids who come into this capitol. A capitol that’s supposed to be the people’s house and there for everybody, see as a symbol that they don’t matter, a symbol of the enslavement of their ancestors, and the continued systematic racism that we see in so many parts of our society. We ought to want to be a welcoming place for every Kentuckian, where every Kentuckian can come in and feel like their government is listening to them.” Gov. Any Beshear, D-KY

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories