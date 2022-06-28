FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Kentucky’s juvenile justice agency is hiring people to help fill more than 90 full- and part-time positions across 24 facilities.

To help in the recruitment, the Department of Juvenile Justice says it’s offering a job fair on June 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT. It will be at the Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Newport.

The department’s vacancy rates are improving. But DJJ Commissioner Vicki Reed says the agency needs more people committed to fostering and investing in the life of each youth.