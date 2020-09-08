KY launches website to apply for eviction relief funds

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky has officially launched its Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund website.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentuckians now can visit the site and can begin applying for assistance starting today, Sept. 8.

The governor first announced the fund Aug. 24. He said it would help find a balance that prevents evictions while making sure makes sure landlords don’t go bankrupt with tenants unable to pay and helps prevent Kentuckians who are unable to pay rent from going too far in debt.

“As we continue to wage this battle against COVID-19, we must make sure renters have a home so they can be Healthy at Home, while also safeguarding landlords against undue financial hardship,” Beshear said. “When we come out of this global health crisis, we don’t want Kentuckians facing such insurmountable debt from their housing situation that they are unable to recover. This program will provide some much-needed relief to eligible tenants and property owners during these unprecedented times.”

The fund comes from $15 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES Act) money. Through the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund:

Eligible landlords can be reimbursed for missed rent payments and receive some advance rent payments in their homes.

The program pays up to 90% of past-due rent for eligible tenants and may cover up to two months of future rent.

Payments will be made directly to eligible landlords for approved applications.

Friday, Sept. 4, the governor updated the state’s previous executive order from March 25 which suspended evictions to reflect the CDC’s moratorium on residential evictions through Dec. 31. The CDC’s order says a tenant who signs and submits a declaration to their landlord about being unable to timely pay rent cannot be evicted.

Other programs helping Kentuckians pay rent include the Team Kentucky Fund and the Louisville/Jefferson County Eviction Prevention COVID-19 Relief Fund.

