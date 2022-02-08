KY lawmakers advance bill offering relief from rising car taxes

Kentucky

by: BRUCE SCHREINER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill to give taxpayers relief from the sticker shock of surging vehicle property taxes.

The increase has been caused by a pandemic-related skyrocketing of used car values. The measure won approval Tuesday from the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee. The legislation heads to the full House next. The bill would change the method to determine a vehicle’s value.

Kentuckians who already paid their vehicle property taxes this year would receive refunds for overpayments. Last month, state officials notified county property value administrators that 2022 valuation increases for vehicles would go up about 40%.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS