FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Kentucky lawmakers have given final passage to a bill that would provide relief to employers on their unemployment insurance tax assessments.

The House voted Monday to send House Bill 144 to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Another key part of the bill would spend $242 million in federal pandemic aid to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund. The measure would allow employers to continue using the unemployment insurance assessment rate set for 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The suspended rate would save Kentucky businesses, on average, about $70 per employee.