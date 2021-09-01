KY lawmakers weigh education options amid COVID-19 surge

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — A Kentucky lawmaker says keeping students learning in their classrooms should be the overarching goal of any education policies responding to disruptions caused by COVID-19.

With more school districts pausing in-person learning, a legislative panel reviewed options Wednesday to give school administrators more latitude in dealing with the pandemic. The hearing came on the same day the state reported nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases and 12 more virus-related deaths.

Republican Sen. Max Wise says the goal for any education legislation should be to keep schools open and to entrust local school officials to make decisions that best fit their districts.