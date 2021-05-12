Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

KY lifts commercial travel restrictions to get gas to areas affected by pipeline shutdown

Kentucky

by:

Posted: / Updated:

iStock Image

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray signed an order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers that transport petroleum products and ethanol to states that have been affected by the Colonial Pipeline Company’s transmission system shutdown.

“Many states are working in concert to minimize the disruption of fuel supplies,” Gray said. “Our Cabinet is doing its part to help ensure that needed relief gets to the affected areas.”

Gray says the order will temporarily relieve commercial drivers who are responding to affected areas from maximum driving times and weigh station stops.

The order will be in effect until 12:01 a.m. June 11, 2021, but Gray says it may be extended if needed.

As a travel safety measure, drivers operating under the order must have a copy of it in their truck cab and must comply with safety requirements.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS