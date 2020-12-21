KY long-term care facility residents, staff to be vaccinated by March

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state plans to have COVID-19 vaccines distributed and administered to all residents and staff in long-term care facilities by the beginning of March.

According to the governor, more than 1,600 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in long-term care facilities in Kentucky. He says this makes it even more urgent to protect the state’s most vulnerable.

This week, team members from Walgreens pharmacy will provide COVID-19 vaccinations in approximately 800 long-term care facilities across the Bluegrass State and 11 other states. Residents at Signature Healthcare of Summerfield and Signature Healthcare at Jefferson Manor Rehab & Wellness Center, in Louisville, and Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

The second shipment of Pfizer vaccine doses will arrive in Kentucky sometime this week. The governor says they expect 26,000 doses in the shipment, and while this was “significantly less” than the state was originally told they would receive, Beshear says health officials have already made necessary changes to keep the state’s distribution plans on track.

Beshear and the state’s health officials say while waiting for the vaccine to become more widely available, Kentuckians still need to take every precaution to protect themselves and others such as wearing masks, social distancing and following other guidelines to prevent virus spread.