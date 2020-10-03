KY Man arrested after drug bust in Ashcamp

PIKE COUNTY, KY. (WOWK) – A drug bust leads to the arrest of a Pike County man.

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police Post 9 say they, along with the KSP DESI East Criminal Interdiction Team searched a home on Sycamore Road in the Ashcamp, Pike County after receiving a search warrant on Friday, Oct. 2.

Troopers say while conducting a search of the home, they located and seized over one pound of suspected methamphetamine along with heroin, prescription medication, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and over $6,000 in cash were seized from the residence of Adam Little, 64 of Ashcamp.

KSP Officials say Little has been arrested and is lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of Trafficking Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.