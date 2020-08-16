KY man arrested after stealing car at gunpoint

PRESTONBURG, KY (WOWK) — Prestonsburg Police have arrested a man, after he allegedly stole a car at gunpoint earlier this week.

Officers said a man jumped out of white car with a pistol and stole a vehicle parked at a local business in Prestonsburg on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Prestonsburg Police and Pikeville Police individually received tips of a sighting of the vehicle involved. Pikeville Police officers arrested the suspect, Patrick Adkins, of Kimper. The stolen vehicle was recovered by Pikeville Police in Kimper.

According to the Prestonsburg Police Department. Adkins was found in the white car he was said to be driving when the alleged car theft was taken. The white car was determined to be stolen as well, as reported by the Kentucky State Police in Pikeville.

Officers also found Adkins in possession of a toy gun.

Adkins and other conspirators were taken to the Pike County Jail on numerous felony charges and warrants. They’re expected to be taken to Floyd County to face charges for the original theft.