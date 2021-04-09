KY man arrested for child exploitation

FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky State Police detectives and Ashland Police Department investigators served a search warrant in the community of Flatwoods on Friday, April 9. This occurred after a multi-month investigation into charges of child sexual abuse material.

Law enforcement detected suspicious activity—specifically, the downloading of images of child exploitation—from an IP address belonging to 48-year-old Robert Adams.

The search warrant was served at Adams’ residence, and equipment used in the crime was seized and taken to the Ashland Police Department for examination.

Adams was charged with six counts of Possessing or Viewing Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by a Minor, Six counts of Promoting a Minor Under 16 in a Sex Performance, and one count of Distribution of Matter Portraying Sex Performance by a Minor.

Adams is now at the Greenup County Detention Center.