KY man arrested for rape and sexual abuse

GREENUP, KY (WOWK) – A Greenup County man is being charged with multiple sex crimes.
On Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, troopers investigated the recorded rape of a 16-year-old female who told detectives she had been forced into an intimate relationship with her mother’s significant other, starting at age 11, according to a press release from the KSP.
According to KSP, the evidence collected implicated 52-year-old Mark Miller, of Argillite, Kentucky, and the case was presented to the Greenup County Grand Jury. The jury returned an indictment on Feb. 18th, 2020.
Miller was arrested after a short standoff with troopers. He is facing charges of Rape First Degree, two counts of Rape Second Degree, four counts of Rape Third Degree, two counts of Sodomy Third Degree, and five counts of Sexual Abuse First Degree.
Miller is being held in the Greenup County Detention Center. Detective David Boarman is handling the investigation.
