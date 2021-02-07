KY man shot in officer-involved shooting

LAUREL COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight in Laurel County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department contacted them to help investigate a shooting that happened on Chestnut Way.

KSP officials say the LCSD responded to a disturbance call where they encountered Michael V. Collins, 59, of London, who was reportedly armed with a handgun.

Police say during a confrontation, a LCSD deputy discharged his agency-issued firearm, striking Collins.

Officials say Collins was taken to Saint Joseph’s Hospital in London by Laurel County EMS but was later transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Collins is in critical condition but is stable.

No injuries were sustained by law enforcement personnel and the investigation is still ongoing.