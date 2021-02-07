Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

KY man shot in officer-involved shooting

Kentucky

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:
shooting+with+police+lights5_1512994969221.jpg

LAUREL COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight in Laurel County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department contacted them to help investigate a shooting that happened on Chestnut Way.

KSP officials say the LCSD responded to a disturbance call where they encountered Michael V. Collins, 59, of London, who was reportedly armed with a handgun.

Police say during a confrontation, a LCSD deputy discharged his agency-issued firearm, striking Collins.

Officials say Collins was taken to Saint Joseph’s Hospital in London by Laurel County EMS but was later transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Collins is in critical condition but is stable.

No injuries were sustained by law enforcement personnel and the investigation is still ongoing.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS