KY Medicare-certified long-term care facilities to resume visitation

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Indoor visitation at Medicare-certified long-term care facilities in Kentucky can resume Monday, March 15, according to Governor Andy Beshear.

“Some have been waiting a long time for this,” Beshear said. “This is great news for Kentucky and our so many families that have missed their loved ones. The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter, but we have to continue to remain vigilant.”

Adam Mather with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services all visitors will be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. The cabinet encourages all visitors to get a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of visiting and/or to get vaccinated.

The governor says masks, social distancing, hand hygiene and other COVID-19 protocol will be required. Mather says visitors should reach out to the facility to make sure they can accommodate the visit.

On February 18, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced relaxed restrictions for non-Medicare-certified long-term care facilities. At that time, he said the state was waiting on guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for these federally-regulated skilled nursing homes.

“In a few days, it will have been a year since residents and families have been able to see each other. We know it has taken an emotional and physical toll on residents and loved ones,” Mather said. “I’ve spoken to many family members and they just want to touch their loved one’s hand… We are certainly grateful this day has arrived.”

Mather says the state has completed the long-term care federal vaccination program and all residents and staff who wanted a vaccine have now received it. He also says they are already seeing a large reduction in new cases in facilities due to vaccination efforts. According to Mather, they are now working to vaccinate new residents and staff as well as those who may have been reluctant to get the vaccine the first time.

Communal dining and group activities will also be able to resume in facilities if proper guidelines are followed.

Health officials say fully vaccinated residents will be able to choose to have close contact with their visitor by wearing a well-fitting face mask and following protocol for hand hygiene.