KY National Guard to assist in state’s COVID-19 testing efforts

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Members of the Kentucky National Guard, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will participate in drive-through COVID-19 testing in Louisville from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. and Nov. 2 through Nov. 6. at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The KY National Guard says this is the first drive-through testing site the state’s National Guard has participated in since late August. The 11-person team from the Louisville-based 123rd Air Wing will provide support for patient registration, screening and sample collection.

More testing dates in the city will be announced at a later time, according to the Kentucky National Guard, and additional testing sites, including one in Lexington starting Nov. 16, are expected.

“As members of the Kentucky National Guard we have very diverse capabilities and talented professionals ready to react to any mission we receive,” said Maj. Tiffany Campbell, 123rd Air Wing mission leader. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity as Kentuckians, to help other Kentuckians. Rain, sleet, or snow – we will ensure this testing site supports the overall effort to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.”

The Guard says they expect each site will collect up to 300 tests each day with a two- to three-day turn-around for results. Those who get tested will receive a pack of five cloth face-coverings from the HHS as an effort to slow virus spread.

For more on COVID-19 testing in Kentucky, visit the state’s COVID-19 website.

