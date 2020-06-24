KY police charge man for child porn charges

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch recently arrested and a man on child sexual abuse material charges.
The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Tim Riggs, 63, with five counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and six counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
Riggs is currently at the Franklin County Detention Center.
Riggs’ arrest was part of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. Officials began the investigation after learning Riggs owned and distributed prepubescent child sexual abuse material online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Frankfort on June 24. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.
The investigation is ongoing.
