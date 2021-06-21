KY police warn businesses about counterfeit bills

LOUISA, KY (WOWK)—According to the Louisa Police Department, several businesses have complained about counterfeit money throughout the city.

Courtesy: Louisa Police Department

Many of the bills have been $20 bills that actually say “COPY MONEY” on them, and businesses are being urged to exercise extra awareness when accepting cash. The fake cash appears to have been purchased from eBay.

Courtesy: Louisa Police Department

Anyone with information about anyone possessing fake money should contact Det. Hunter James at hjames@louisapd.org or Sgt. Steven Wilburn at swilburn@louisapd.org.