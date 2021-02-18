KY relaxes visitation restrictions at some long-term care facilities

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Two new studies published online Monday, June 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest more than 250 U.S. children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered after intensive-care treatment, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says some long-term care facilities are loosening their restrictions on visitations.

The governor and Adam Mather, with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, say the relaxation on restrictions applies to non-Medicare-certified long-term care facilities including assisted living, personal care home, ICF, IDDs and independent living, indoor visitation will resume “for those that have been through the full vaccination process.”

“What this means is once someone is better protected from this disease, we want them to be able to see their loved ones,” Beshear said.

The governor says not all facilities are included in this list. The change in restrictions does not apply to the highest level of care facilities yet. Beshear says the state has to wait for further guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for those facilities.

Visitors will need to make appointments, according to Mather. The Cabinet is also asking visits remain at one visitor or two individuals from the same household. Visitors will be screened at the door and must have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their visit. Group activities, communal dining and visitation between residents can resume for vaccinated residents, according to the governor.

“I just want to thank the families and residents for their patience during this pandemic. I know it’s been a long journey,” Mather said.

Beshear says the trend of low numbers continues with 963 new cases reported Thursday, Feb. 18. He says this is the lowest Thursday report since Oct. 8. Health officials in Kentucky have confirmed 392,729cases throughout the pandemic. As of today, the state’s positivity rate has slightly risen to 7.07%. The governor says the rise in the positivity rate was caused by COVID-19 testing being down due to severe weather across the state in the past week, with many of those who are being tested showing symptoms and feeling ill.

The governor says 37 more Kentuckians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,373 COVID-19 related deaths.