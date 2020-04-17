KY reports 134 new cases, eight additional deaths; state will see a ‘new normal’ when able to reopen

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced 134 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths as of Friday, April 17, bringing the state’s totals to 2,522 positive cases and 137 deaths. Beshear again asks Kentuckians to light their homes green as a symbol of unity in memory of those who have died of the virus.

The governor also says 979 people across Kentucky have recovered from the virus.

Beshear says when the state is ready to reopen, there will be a “new normal” until a vaccine for the virus is ready, the earliest of which could be in 2021. He says before the state could begin a phase one to reopen, they would need to have a trend of a 14-day downward “slope” of the number of cases in the state, not just plateaued after the peak. He also says the state will need a plan in place should there a potential resurgence of the virus following reopening the state.

“We will still have a really dangerous virus out there,” Beshear said. “Even one person not being vigilant could cause that spike to happen.”

Beshear also says increased testing capacity and contact tracing, an availability of PPE for the healthcare system, and the ability to protect the most at-risk populations would be needed before phase one of reopening can begin. Beshear also says creating a new normal includes finding ways to strictly comply with CDC guidelines to allow businesses and industries to safely reopen.

The governor says he believes during the pandemic, the increased use of telehealth for medical services has become more successful and hopes the trend will continue even after it is safe to begin reopening the state.

