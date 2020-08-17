KY reports highest weekly total of COVID-19 cases, but growth rate slows

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – The Bluegrass State reported its highest weekly total of COVID-19 cases last week, however, the governor and state health officials say the state’s exponential growth in cases is starting to slow.

According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, the state reported a total of 4,333 cases between Aug. 10 and Aug. 14. While that number is the highest the state has seen so far amid the pandemic, the exponential growth of cases has slowed.

The state confirmed 536 more cases the week of Aug. 10 than the week of Aug. 3, compared to the four weeks ago when the state confirmed 1,290 more cases the week of July 13 than the week of July 6.

However, 309 fewer cases were reported the week of Aug. 3 than the week of July 27 and Aug. 3.

Beshear says the state’s goal now is to get the positivity rate to go down. The number increased today to 5.8%, up from 5.68% Friday.

Our battle now is to start pushing the positivity rate down. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, Beshear confirmed 376 new cases and five additional deaths, bringing the state to 39,691 total COVID-19 cases and 818 deaths.

The state has conducted 760,022 tests for COVID-19 across the state and 9,158 Kentuckians have recovered.

