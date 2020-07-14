KY reports more than 500 new COVID-19 cases bringing total above 20k

ATLANTA, GA – UNDATED: This undated handout photo from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a microscopic view of the Coronavirus at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the CDC the virus that causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) might be a “previously unrecognized virus from the Coronavirus family.” (Photo by CDC/Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed 576 new cases of COVID-19 in the Bluegrass state, the state’s highest number of cases since testing Green River Correctional Facility.

This total brings the state to 20,223 total cases of the virus, 874 of which are probable, with 449 current hospitalizations, 84 of which are in the ICU. Beshear also reported six additional deaths in the state, bringing the total to 635 deaths. The governor again asks Kentuckians to light their homes green in memory of those who have died from the virus.

The state has a current positivity rate of 3.95%, with 494,343 people across the state tested for the virus. The governor also said 5,389 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

