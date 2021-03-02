KY Sheriff’s office warns of debit card phishing scam

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, multiple people have reported suspicious Chase debit cards that they received in the mail. Authorities say that this appears to be a phishing scam, and those who received one of these cards should not activate them.
The Sheriff’s Office said that people can bring these cards in to file reports, and they encouraged everyone to share this story.
