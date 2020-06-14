KY State Police investigate after person shot in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a person was shot and assaulted Saturday morning.

According to a release from Kentucky State Police, just before 7 A.M. Pikeville officials received a call of a person lying in the roadway on Bobcat Boulevard in Betsy Layne. The caller stated it appeared the person had been assaulted.

The victim was transported to the Pikeville Medical Center with a gunshot wound where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives and troopers conducted interviews and canvassed the area for evidence on the investigation. There have been no arrest on the case, anyone with any information is urged to call the Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711.