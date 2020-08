FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say a 2-year-old accidentally was shot in the head.

The shooting is self-inflicted.

It happened on Sunday, August 8th.

According to Kentucky State Police, detectives determined the juvenile had located an unsecured firearm and was able to discharge the weapon resulting in the self-inflected wound.

The child is currently in stable condition at a Huntington hospital.