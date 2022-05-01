HUNTINGTON, WV(WOWK) – Officials are investigating a head on collision that led to the death of a Lewis County teen Saturday evening.



Sheriff Bivens said the accident happened Thursday night when a tractor trailer, being driven by 51-year-old Onassis Morribel, and a Toyota Camery, being driven by 17-year-old Anika Pagungalan, collided on the road.

Paguntalan was later airlifted from the accident to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, WV where she later died.

Morrobel received minor injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Arrangements are pending at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg.